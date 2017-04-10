WANDA LAVERNE SHIRLEY (UPDATED)

Wanda LaVerne Shirley 76 of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green. Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Roger Paul and Vivian Thomas Williams. She was also preceded in death by her two husbands, Russell Earl Shirley and Elroy Shirley; a sister Joyce Bragg and a step-daughter Carolyn Suits.

Mrs. Shirley was a Nurse Aide and a former employee of Homewood Health Care now NHC.

Survivors include 2 sons Avery Glen Shirley of Glasgow and Jeff Shirley (Vicky) of Edmonton; 3 daughters Judy Rasdall (Jeff) of Bowling Green, Brenda Crain (Noah) of Bee Spring and Connie Sturgeon (Danny) of Cave City; 1 sister Wilton Stewart of Glasgow; 5 step-sons Roy Glen Shirley (Carolyn Faye), Gary Shirley, Stevie Shirley, Earl Shirley (Michelle) and Ricky Shirley; 1 step-daughter Doris Smith; 5 grandchildren Frankie Richardson (Cindy), Toni Ray (Cedric), Wendy Shirley (Jason), Amanda Finn (Ronnie) and Adam Sturgeon (Elizabeth). Several great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4pm Tuesday.