Wanda Lee Peavley

on 10/29/2017 |

Wanda Lee Peavley, 82, Glasgow, died Friday, October 27, 2017, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital. A daughter of the late Orville and Alline Smith Hogue, she was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one daughter: Yovonna Estes and husband Scotty of Edmonton; two sons: Gary Peavley of Glasgow and Scottie Peavley of Cleveland, OH; two grandchildren: Misty Gardner and husband Matthew of San Antonio, TX, and Brett Brown of Glasgow; two great-grandchildren: Olivia Gardner and Isaiah Gardner; five sisters: Peggy Fuller of Washington DC, Betty Buss and husband Jim of Ohio, Ann Raj and husband Hans of Texas, Josephine Poynter and Willowdean Fonner of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lowell Holland Peavley; two sons: Steven Peavley and Kelvin Peavley; one sister: Faye Kingery; one brother: James Ruben Hogue.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

