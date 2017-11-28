Logo


Wanda “Mama Lou” Judd

on 11/28/2017

Wanda “Mama Lou” Judd, 64 of Uno, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2017 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. She was a native of Oklahoma City, OK. She was a lifelong member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. She was a farmer and an owner, with her husband Gerald, of Mama Lou’s BBQ in Uno, a well-known restaurant. She lived her life around her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mamie Edwards.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gerald Judd of Uno; two daughters, Diana Judd Gagne of Bardstown and Christina Judd Grimes of French Lick, IN; three grandchildren, Kenton, Braden, and Leah Gagne.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Horse Cave Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Horse Cave Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

