WANDA MEADOWS

on 10/19/2018

Wanda Meadows age 73 of Horse Cave passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was a native of Horse Cave and a retired in-home personal caretaker.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Meadows; one daughter, Nancy Jean Denison; her parents, Hollie Denison and Elcie Burnett Denison; one sister, Murl Lee Denison.

She is survived by her son, Kelly Short and his wife Kim of Munfordville, two grandsons, Michael Firquin and his wife Kelli of Bowling Green, and Jonathan Firquin and his wife Katie of Pikeville.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018 and after 8 a.m. until service time on Monday, October 22, 2018.

