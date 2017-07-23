Logo


Wanda Rachel Glass

on 07/23/2017 |

Wanda Rachel Glass, 79, of Laurens South Carolina, formally of Glasgow died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Kemp Read and Nell Harrison Read and wife of the late Joe Donald Glass. Mrs. Garner was a homemaker and member of the First Assembly of God in Laurens South Carolina.
Survivors include 3 daughters Becky Underwood (Mike) of Glasgow, KY and Aquilla Edwards of LeGrande, KY Sandy Glass (Tommy) of Glasgow, KY; 2 sons Ricky Glass (Dawn) Laurens, SC Donald Glass (Melissa) Laurens SC; a brother David Read (Billie) of Glasgow; 1 Sister Amanda Garmon (Keith) Glasgow. Also surviving are 9 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 brothers Jimmy, Dudley and Joel Read and a special nephew Little Read

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:30pm Monday at the funeral home.

