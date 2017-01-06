Wanda Smith 78 of the Hayes Community departed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in Brownsville, Ky. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She was born May 9, 1938 in Barren County, KY to the late Roy Furlong and Pearl Houchens Furlong. She was married to the late James Smith.

She leaves to honor her memory three sons, Mike Smith (Julie) of St. Augustine, Florida, Eric Smith (Angie) of Chalybeate and Brad Smith (Cortney) of Louisville; one brother, Howard Furlong(Corrine); five sisters, Louise Carter, Twyla Lawrence (Michael), Agnes Jones, Noxie Beatty and Elaine Lawrence; six grandchildren, Wesley, Austin, Trevor, Alex, Anderson and Zachary Smith.

Funeral services for Wanda Smith will be held at 2pm Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with interment in the Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 10am to 2pm Sunday at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel..