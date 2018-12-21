on 12/21/2018 |

Wanda Sowders Meredith, age 82, of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Edmonson Health Care Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on April 20, 1936 to the late Walter and Ida Mae Ray Sowders. She was married to Regnal Meredith, who survives.

Wanda was a homemaker, former co-chairman of the Edmonson County Republican Committee, member of Capital Hill Homemakers and served as local campaign chairman for Mitch McConnell, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. She was a member of Beaver Dam United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory— one daughter, Lavana Nash (Roger) of Bee Spring; one son, Lowell Meredith (Amy) of Chalybeate; five grandchildren, Lesley Anderson (Marshall), Ryan Meredith (Megan), Brittney Jones (Chris), Brandon Meredith and Katie Bell (Matt) and one brother, George Henry Sowders (Sara) of Glasgow. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Slaughter and Thelma Blanton.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

Interment will be in Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8:00 pm, Saturday, December 22, 2018

10:00 am– 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 23, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2:00 pm, Sunday, December 23, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel