Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WANDA SUE HUDGINS

on 02/07/2018 |

Wanda Sue Hudgins, 75, of Glasgow died Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at her residence.  Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Cora Harper and wife of the late Ralph Hudgins, Jr… Mrs. Hudgins was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church.

Survivors include a son Leslie Hudgins (Lisa) of Glasgow; 3 daughters Drucilla Garden (Donald) of Summer Shade, KY, Samantha Matthews (Timmy) of Glasgow and Tammy Hampton (Bernice Jackson) of Glasgow; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 2 brothers Jessie Paul Harper and Joseph Harper and 3 sisters Mary Frances Inman, Katie Catherine Kelly and Cora Ann Harper.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 3:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WANDA SUE HUDGINS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

KELLY BRUTON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 02/07 0%
High 34° / Low 19°
Overcast
Clear
Thursday 02/08 0%
High 41° / Low 28°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 02/09 10%
High 60° / Low 44°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Wed 07

Spring Soccer Registration

February 5 @ 7:30 AM - February 9 @ 4:30 PM
Thu 08

Metcalfe County @ Allen County-Scottsville Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 8 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 08

Glasgow @ Hart County Basketball (Girls)

February 8 @ 7:00 PM
Fri 09

Barren County @ Cumberland County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 9 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 09

Glasgow @ Metcalfe County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 9 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.