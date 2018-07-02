on 02/07/2018 |

Wanda Sue Hudgins, 75, of Glasgow died Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at her residence. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Cora Harper and wife of the late Ralph Hudgins, Jr… Mrs. Hudgins was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church.

Survivors include a son Leslie Hudgins (Lisa) of Glasgow; 3 daughters Drucilla Garden (Donald) of Summer Shade, KY, Samantha Matthews (Timmy) of Glasgow and Tammy Hampton (Bernice Jackson) of Glasgow; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 2 brothers Jessie Paul Harper and Joseph Harper and 3 sisters Mary Frances Inman, Katie Catherine Kelly and Cora Ann Harper.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.