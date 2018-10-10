on 10/10/2018 |

Wanda Witty, 87, of Glasgow, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning October 10, 2018 at her home. She was born in Barren County to the late Ethel Wilson Gray and Rondle Wilkinson.

She is survived by 5 daughters and two sons; Peggy Harris (Richard) of Edmonton, Marcia Eastin (Mark) of Bowling Green, David Witty (Patsye) and Marita Lile (Jeff) of Glasgow, Lisa Travis (Scott) of Dublin, OH, Jennie Dunn (Jeff) of Sante Fe, New Mexico and Patrick Witty (fiancé Andrea Leitch) of Tulsa, OK. Mrs. Witty is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Patton (Alex) and Amanda Cole of Gainesville, FL, Nicholas Lyons of Bowling Green, Christopher Lyons (Nicole) of Louisville, Brianna Witty of Bowling Green, Molly Taylor (Tag) of Glasgow, Becky Lile (Mike Lowe) of Glasgow, Rick Travis of Santa Monica, CA, Alex Tavis (fiancée Kyle Rice) of Indianapolis, IN and Emerson Witty of Fort Collins, CO; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Marshall Gray (Lucy) of Austin, KY and a sister Sharen Woodcock of Brownsville, KY. Several cousins and many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hascal Earl “Hack” Witty and a brother Ronnie Wilkinson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 AM until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of love can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for children in appreciation for all they have done for the Witty family or BRAWA in Glasgow.