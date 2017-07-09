Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WANT TO BUILD GRASSROOTS LEADERSHIP IN YOUR COMMUNITY? KFTC CAN HELP

on 09/07/2017 |


After a close and combative presidential election, a polarized America has battled over everything from health care to border walls to monuments. The newly elected chair of the grassroots organization, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, Meta Mendel-Reyes, says the divisive atmosphere in the state and nation has energized community activism.

To facilitate increased involvement, K-F-T-C is launching the Organizing Academy, training over six months for those interested in grassroots leadership. Applications for the Academy are being accepted through October 13th and the training will start in January. (For more information on the Organizing Academy go to www.kftc.org.)

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WANT TO BUILD GRASSROOTS LEADERSHIP IN YOUR COMMUNITY? KFTC CAN HELP”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is Norma Bertram Day
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
54°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 09/07 0%
High 70° / Low 49°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/08 10%
High 75° / Low 52°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/09 10%
High 75° / Low 49°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.