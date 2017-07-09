WANT TO BUILD GRASSROOTS LEADERSHIP IN YOUR COMMUNITY? KFTC CAN HELP

on 09/07/2017 |



After a close and combative presidential election, a polarized America has battled over everything from health care to border walls to monuments. The newly elected chair of the grassroots organization, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, Meta Mendel-Reyes, says the divisive atmosphere in the state and nation has energized community activism.

To facilitate increased involvement, K-F-T-C is launching the Organizing Academy, training over six months for those interested in grassroots leadership. Applications for the Academy are being accepted through October 13th and the training will start in January. (For more information on the Organizing Academy go to www.kftc.org.)