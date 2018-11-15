Logo


!WARNING!-ALL BRIDGES IN BARREN COUNTY ARE FREEZING!

Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen has advised WCLU News that all bridges in Barren County are freezing at nightfall sets in.  Keen says there’s been accidents occuring on several bridges as of late this afternoon and his advice is to presume all bridges are frozen, so please use extra caution if you must travel.  The best plan is to restrict travel as conditions will worsen.

