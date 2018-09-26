WARRANT SERVED-METH FOUND BY GPD

on 09/26/2018 |

On Monday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to N L Rogers Blvd. in reference to a complaint of a subject that had an active warrant. Officer Burgan made contact with Christy Embry and confirmed that she had an active warrant. Officers received consent to search of her purse and located Methamphetamine inside of the purse.

Christy Embry (age 27) was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) along with the warrant being served.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Officer Steven Shields.