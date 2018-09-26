Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WARRANT SERVED-METH FOUND BY GPD

on 09/26/2018 |

On Monday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to N L Rogers Blvd. in reference to a complaint of a subject that had an active warrant. Officer Burgan made contact with Christy Embry and confirmed that she had an active warrant. Officers received consent to search of her purse and located Methamphetamine inside of the purse.

Christy Embry (age 27) was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) along with the warrant being served.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Officer Steven Shields.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WARRANT SERVED-METH FOUND BY GPD”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

TAYLOR HAYES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
74°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 09/26 20%
High 75° / Low 56°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 09/27 20%
High 70° / Low 54°
Overcast
Clear
Friday 09/28 10%
High 77° / Low 55°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.