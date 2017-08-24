WARREN CO DRUG TASK FORCE WRAPS UP UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION

on 08/24/2017 |

The Warren County Drug Task Force felt it was high time to wrap up an undercover investigation. With assistance from the Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 25 year old

Hunter Perryman was arrested on two counts of Trafficking in a Marijuana (over 5 pounds)

1. Trafficking in a Marijuana (8 oz. to 5 pounds)

DTF Detectives arrested the accused following a controlled undercover purchase of a of marijuana. He was arrested August 16, 2017 in a traffic stop on Nashville Road, in Bowling Green 2:20 PM. Following the traffic stop a search warrant was obtained for his residence. Detectives found about 30 pounds of marijuana, $27,250 in cash and a Ruger AR-15 rifle.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury in the near future. The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail but Perryman was released from the Warren County Regional Jail on August 17, 2017 on a $15,000 surety bond