Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WARREN CO DRUG TASK FORCE WRAPS UP UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION

on 08/24/2017 |

The Warren County Drug Task Force felt it was high time to wrap up an undercover investigation. With assistance from the Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 25 year old
Hunter Perryman was arrested on two counts of Trafficking in a Marijuana (over 5 pounds)
1. Trafficking in a Marijuana (8 oz. to 5 pounds)

DTF Detectives arrested the accused following a controlled undercover purchase of a of marijuana. He was arrested August 16, 2017 in a traffic stop on Nashville Road, in Bowling Green 2:20 PM. Following the traffic stop a search warrant was obtained for his residence. Detectives found about 30 pounds of marijuana, $27,250 in cash and a Ruger AR-15 rifle.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury in the near future. The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail but Perryman was released from the Warren County Regional Jail on August 17, 2017 on a $15,000 surety bond

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WARREN CO DRUG TASK FORCE WRAPS UP UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Casey Pedigo
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 08/24 0%
High 82° / Low 57°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/25 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 08/26 10%
High 82° / Low 58°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.