WARREN COUNTY ACCIDENT LEAVES ONE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

on 03/05/2019 |

On Monday morning, the Kentucky State Police Post 3 (Bowling Green) received a call from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance with an investigation of a two vehicle injury collision. The collision occurred on Russellville Road, involving a passenger car and pickup truck. The accident took place near the Logan County line in the Rockfield community of Warren County

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Jeffrey Cline, 49, Bowling Green, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck while traveling eastbound on Russellville Road. Cline’s vehicle was towing a tandem axle trailer.

Meleaha Duncan, 36, Russellville, was operating a 2010 Nissan Murano SUV and was also traveling eastbound on Russellville Road. Duncan’s vehicle approached behind Cline’s truck and struck the rear of Cline’s trailer and its contents. Upon impact, the SUV crossed both eastbound lanes and the median, coming to final rest in the left westbound travel lane of Russellville Road. The pickup truck came to final rest near the right shoulder of the eastbound lane.

Duncan was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center Hospital in Nashville for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. She is currently listed in critical condition. Cline and a passenger refused medical treatment and transport while on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Trooper First Class Kevin Mayfield is investigating. Post 3 troopers, Medical Center EMS, Air Evac, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and Browning Fire Department assisted on scene.

No further information is available for release at this time.

