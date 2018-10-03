Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS BOWLING GREEN MAN

on 03/10/2018 |

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force with assistance from Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have arrested:

An investigation by the DTF into illegal drug trafficking led to the arrest of a Bowling Green man. 42 year old James D. Young. On Friday, detectives conducted a controlled drug purchase of crystal methamphetamine from the accused, James Young. Concluding the controlled drug purchase detectives executed a search warrant at Young’s home on Friday afternoon.

The search of the residence produced additional quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a stolen handgun, $924 in US currency, unknown pills, and various items of drug paraphernalia. The hand gun had been reported stolen in a case investigated by the Bowling Green Police.
Young was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana within 1000 Feet of a School, Class D Felony, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Methamphetamine, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Cocaine, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Heroin, Possession of a Hand Gun by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Young was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending a court appearance. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS BOWLING GREEN MAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Debbie Lowe

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
47°
Overcast
Overcast
Saturday 03/10 10%
High 54° / Low 38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/11 30%
High 55° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/12 10%
High 51° / Low 29°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 10

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 10

Loving Lodge 323 Chili Supper

March 10 @ 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 12 @ 3:30 PM
Mon 12

BCHS SBDM Council Will Meet

March 12 @ 3:45 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.