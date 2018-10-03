WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS BOWLING GREEN MAN

on 03/10/2018 |

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force with assistance from Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have arrested:

An investigation by the DTF into illegal drug trafficking led to the arrest of a Bowling Green man. 42 year old James D. Young. On Friday, detectives conducted a controlled drug purchase of crystal methamphetamine from the accused, James Young. Concluding the controlled drug purchase detectives executed a search warrant at Young’s home on Friday afternoon.

The search of the residence produced additional quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a stolen handgun, $924 in US currency, unknown pills, and various items of drug paraphernalia. The hand gun had been reported stolen in a case investigated by the Bowling Green Police.

Young was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana within 1000 Feet of a School, Class D Felony, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Methamphetamine, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Cocaine, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Heroin, Possession of a Hand Gun by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Young was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending a court appearance. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.