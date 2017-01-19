WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE IS ASSISTED BY BOWLING GREEN PD MAKING SEVERAL ARRESTS

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Bowling Green Police and Kentucky State Police have arrested:

22 year old Cody Aaron Alfaro and 42 year old 42 year old Tammathy F. Smith, both of Bowling Green. Both have been charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Class C Felony, Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

The above charges resulted from an investigation of the accused drug trafficking activities over the past month. Detectives made three controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine from Cody Alfaro on separate occasions. All three controlled purchases occurred at Tammathy Smith’s residence. A traffic stop was conducted as Cody Alfaro was driving away from the West 11th Avenue residence of Tammathy Smith. She was a passenger in his car. She was at the residence during the most recent controlled drug purchase and had the marked “buy money” from the illegal sale in her possession.

A search warrant was also executed on her residence, where the DTF seized 7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $2,100 in cash.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury

The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.