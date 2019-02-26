WARREN COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE CHILD ABUSE

on 02/26/2019 |

On Feb. 20, Kentucky State Police Post 3 Detective Josh Amos arrested Christopher Bush, 22, Bowling Green, with one count of criminal abuse, first degree.

Bush was arrested after an investigation concerning injuries on a minor that he was acquainted with. During the investigation, it was found that the minor sustained injury on Jan. 29 after Bush’s abuse.

Bush is currently charged with one count of criminal abuse-child under 12 years of age, first degree. The charge is a class-C felony.

Bush was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Bush currently has a $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

No further information is available for release at this time, according to Kentucky State Police.