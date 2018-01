on 01/04/2018 |

On Wednesday, 2017 The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 200 Shaker Mill Bend Rd regarding a domestic disturbance where a subject had been fatally shot.

Upon arrival Deputies located the suspect, 72 year old Ernest M Lasley, Of Bowling Green, inside the residence and the victim, 65 year old Betty Lasley was found dead.

Ernest M Lasley has been lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on one count of Murder.