WARREN COUNTY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER JAILED AFTER ACCIDENT WHILE DRIVING SCHOOL BUS

on 10/18/2017 |

On Tuesday October 17th, 2017 The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded for a collision in the 1000 block of North Hewitt Rd.

Through investigation it was determined that a school bus was travelling northbound on North Hewitt Rd and collided with a dodge truck that was travelling southbound. Upon making contact with the operator of the school bus an odor of alcoholic beverage was detected.

The operator Robert Marlette 63, of Bowling Green was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st offense, wanton endangerment first degree, and criminal mischief first degree. There were no children on the bus at the time of the collision and no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.