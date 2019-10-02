WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST TWO AFTER NERVOUS BEHAVIOR DURING TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG BUST

on 02/10/2019 |

On February 8th at 00:25, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Briggs Hill Rd and Glen

Lily Rd. Upon making contact with the operator and passenger, both individuals showed nervous behavior and

inconsistent stories. K-9 Kilo was deployed and showed a positive alert on the vehicle for the odor of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, suspected Methamphetamine, Valium, Klonopin, Percocet, and Xanax were

located. Several Drug Paraphernalia items were also located inside the vehicle. Both the operator and

passenger were arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. The driver, Della Cuzik, 27, of Bowling

Green was charged with the following:

• Rear license plate not illuminated

• Drug paraphernalia buy/possess (2 counts)

• Possession controlled substance 1st degree second offense (Methamphetamine)

• Possession controlled substance 2nd degree-drug unspecified

• Possession of controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified (3 counts)

The passenger Preston White 28, of Bowling Green was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Probation

Violation.