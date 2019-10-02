Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST TWO AFTER NERVOUS BEHAVIOR DURING TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG BUST

on 02/10/2019 |

On February 8th at 00:25, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Briggs Hill Rd and Glen
Lily Rd. Upon making contact with the operator and passenger, both individuals showed nervous behavior and
inconsistent stories. K-9 Kilo was deployed and showed a positive alert on the vehicle for the odor of narcotics.
During a search of the vehicle, suspected Methamphetamine, Valium, Klonopin, Percocet, and Xanax were
located. Several Drug Paraphernalia items were also located inside the vehicle. Both the operator and
passenger were arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. The driver, Della Cuzik, 27, of Bowling
Green was charged with the following:
• Rear license plate not illuminated
• Drug paraphernalia buy/possess (2 counts)
• Possession controlled substance 1st degree second offense (Methamphetamine)
• Possession controlled substance 2nd degree-drug unspecified
• Possession of controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified (3 counts)
The passenger Preston White 28, of Bowling Green was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Probation
Violation.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST TWO AFTER NERVOUS BEHAVIOR DURING TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG BUST”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHARLES WAYNE SIMMONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
3:04 AM CST on February 10, 2019
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on February 12, 2019
Rain
Currently
40°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 02/10 100%
High 43° / Low 41°
Rain
Rain
Monday 02/11 100%
High 57° / Low 55°
Rain
Rain
Tuesday 02/12 80%
High 58° / Low 30°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.