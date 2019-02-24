Logo


WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF INVESTIGATE BURGLARY

on 02/24/2019 |

On 02/23/2019 at 4:51am, Warren County Sheriffs Office deputies repsonded to a burglary in progress at 1361
Red Rock Rd. Deputies arrived on scene to discover forced entry into the victim/complainants apartment. While
searching the property, deputies located one suspect, Marquis Jones. Jones was arrested during the incident on
probable cause for Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree and Alcohol intoxication. A second
suspect is believed to be involved in this incident but was not located at the scene. The investigation is ongoing
at this time.

