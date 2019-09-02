Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF INVESTIGATING CHURCH VANDALISM CASE

on 02/09/2019 |

On Friday, February 8, 2019, The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burton Memorial Baptist Church located at 4377 Cemetery Road in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with church representative, Dallas Goebel. Upon further observation, vandal(s) had spray painted the building and doors with an upside down cross with a frowning ghost and “GOD’S NOT REAL” in capital letters. The parking lot was also vandalized with another spray painted message containing a racial slur and a smiley face. No suspects or leads have been developed at this time. It is believed this crime occurred in the early morning hours of February 8, 2019. If anyone has any information on this, please contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF INVESTIGATING CHURCH VANDALISM CASE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHARLES WAYNE SIMMONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
31°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 02/09 0%
High 41° / Low 27°
Clear
Rain
Sunday 02/10 100%
High 44° / Low 41°
Rain
Rain
Monday 02/11 90%
High 58° / Low 55°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.