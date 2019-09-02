WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF INVESTIGATING CHURCH VANDALISM CASE

on 02/09/2019 |

On Friday, February 8, 2019, The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burton Memorial Baptist Church located at 4377 Cemetery Road in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with church representative, Dallas Goebel. Upon further observation, vandal(s) had spray painted the building and doors with an upside down cross with a frowning ghost and “GOD’S NOT REAL” in capital letters. The parking lot was also vandalized with another spray painted message containing a racial slur and a smiley face. No suspects or leads have been developed at this time. It is believed this crime occurred in the early morning hours of February 8, 2019. If anyone has any information on this, please contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633.