WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE CONGRATULATES NEW DEPUTY/K9 CERTIFICATION

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that Deputy John Thompson and K-9 “Kilo” have

successfully completed their training and are in service to serve the citizens of Warren County. Deputy

Thompson and Kilo, a German Shephard/Belgian Malinois, received their certification with the United States Police Canine Association where they received over 400 hours of training in many rigorous scenarios. Both Deputy Thompson and Kilo are excited to begin this chapter in their career and service to Warren County. Sheriff Hightower and everyone at the Sheriff’s Office values our K-9 team and the vital role they provide in assisting the Patrol Division in many aspects of Law Enforcement.