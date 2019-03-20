WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOOKING FOR TWO SUSPECTS IN SHOOTING

on 03/20/2019 |

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Responded to 944 Whites Chapel Road this morning just before 8AM due to a complaint of shots fired at a residence. Dispatch was advised by a victim that two black males came to this location and fired possibly four gun shots at his residence that possibly struck his residence. While deputies were en-route, dispatch was advised that the male subject had left the area in a 1999 Blue/Tan Mercury Van.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that suspects did, in fact, fire shots from an unknown Make/Model firearm which struck the occupied residence. The two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If these subjects are seen, please do not approach and contact your local law enforcement immediately.

Devon West 19 of Franklin and Jared Grainger 20 of Glasgow are persons of interest in the case.