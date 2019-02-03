WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO VEHICLE BREAK IN AND TAKES SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

on 03/02/2019 |

On Thursday, 02/28/19, The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle break-in on Martin

Way. Upon arrival, the victim stated that he was awakened by his security alarm system due to motion in his

driveway. A white male was observed opening the vehicles unlocked door and taking loose coins. The victim

was able to provide a still picture of the suspect. Deputies immediately recognized the suspect from having prior

contact with him.

On Friday, 03/01/19, Deputies located the suspect identified as 39 year old Benjamin Douglas, at a residence on

Smallhouse Road. Deputies produced the picture from the surveillance camera to the suspect. Douglas

confirmed that he was the subject in the picture and had been on Martin Way the night in question. Douglas was

taken into custody due to being issued multiple citations in the past. Douglas was transported and lodged in the

Warren County Regional Jail and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking from Vehicle under $500.