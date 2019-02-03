WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO VEHICLE BREAK IN AND TAKES SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

On Thursday, 02/28/19, The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle break-in on Martin
Way. Upon arrival, the victim stated that he was awakened by his security alarm system due to motion in his
driveway. A white male was observed opening the vehicles unlocked door and taking loose coins. The victim
was able to provide a still picture of the suspect. Deputies immediately recognized the suspect from having prior
contact with him.
On Friday, 03/01/19, Deputies located the suspect identified as 39 year old Benjamin Douglas, at a residence on
Smallhouse Road. Deputies produced the picture from the surveillance camera to the suspect. Douglas
confirmed that he was the subject in the picture and had been on Martin Way the night in question. Douglas was
taken into custody due to being issued multiple citations in the past. Douglas was transported and lodged in the
Warren County Regional Jail and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking from Vehicle under $500.
