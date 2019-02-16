Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SURRENDERS ANIMALS IN POOR LIVING CONDITIONS

on 02/16/2019 |

On Thursday, February 14, 2019 The Warren County Sheriff‘s office became aware of a possible hoarder situation at 333 Fairview Boiling Springs Lot 16. Friday, February 15, 2019 Warren County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division made contact with the owner and they agreed to surrender all the animals due to the living conditions and health of the dogs. Fourteen adult dogs and Four puppies were taken to the Bowling Green Warren County shelter for processing.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Warren County Bowling Green shelter employees. Without their assistance that would not of been possible.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SURRENDERS ANIMALS IN POOR LIVING CONDITIONS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kristie Poynter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:49 AM CST on February 16, 2019
Expires:
7:00 AM CST on February 16, 2019
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 02/16 0%
High 45° / Low 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Sunday 02/17 80%
High 52° / Low 33°
Rain
Overcast
Monday 02/18 20%
High 43° / Low 29°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.