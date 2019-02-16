WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SURRENDERS ANIMALS IN POOR LIVING CONDITIONS

on 02/16/2019 |

On Thursday, February 14, 2019 The Warren County Sheriff‘s office became aware of a possible hoarder situation at 333 Fairview Boiling Springs Lot 16. Friday, February 15, 2019 Warren County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division made contact with the owner and they agreed to surrender all the animals due to the living conditions and health of the dogs. Fourteen adult dogs and Four puppies were taken to the Bowling Green Warren County shelter for processing.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Warren County Bowling Green shelter employees. Without their assistance that would not of been possible.