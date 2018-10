on 10/10/2018 |

On Monday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 255 Greta Drive to assist with a structure fire. At this time, the cause and origin of the fire are unknown. This incident is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as well as the KY State Fire Marshal’s Office and is ongoing at this time. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Alvaton and Plano Volunteer Fire Departments.