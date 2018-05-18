Logo


WARREN COUNTY TEEN MISSING

on 05/18/2018


The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing Juvenile. The juvenile is a Janer W OO, 17yr old female. 4’11 100lb brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what clothing the juvenile was last wearing.

Witness state that the juvenile was last scene getting into a black Audi passenger car with dark tinted windows occupied by a Black Male.

If anyone knows Janer W OO’s whereabouts please contact The Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

