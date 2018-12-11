WATCH-7 RECOGNIZED FOR GOVERNOR’S SCHOLAR PARTICIPATION FROM GHS

on 11/12/2018 |

7 Students were recognized for being Governor’s Scholars by the Glasgow Board of Education, Monday Night. Glasgow High School Principal, Dr. Amy Allen, told those in the audience, normally the school can only have 6 applicants. Due to there being 8 applications worthy of being sent to the state, Allen says Lori Siebold, Guidance Counselor, was able to get permission to have 8 applications. Seven were approved.

111318allen

Those Students were:

Scout Oliver, who attended Murray State this summer.



Lilly Moseley, NKU.



Parker Bannister, Murray State.



Thad Dial, Morehead State.



Autumn Harlow, NKU.

Addie Johnson, Morehead State.

And Mckenna McMurtrey.



Director of Pupil Personnel, Dr. Chad Muhlenkamp, gave an update on the new softball facility. Weather has been an issue….

111318muhlenkamp

More to come on the progress of this construction project…