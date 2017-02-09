WATCH – BCHS’ BUTLER TALKS ABOUT MUCH ANTICIPATED ’97 & ’07 REUNION THIS FRIDAY

Friday Night will be a special evening inside the Barren County High School Gymnasium. The 1997 and 2007 BCHS Womens Basketball teams will have a special reunion and recognition ceremony to celebrate the 10 and 20 year anniversary of their Regional Championships and accomplishment of making it to the Sweet 16. The ceremony will take place in between the Boys and Girls Games…a double-header versus Cumberland County.



WCLU’s Wes Royse sat down with the coach of those teams, John Butler. You can watch the full interview at the bottom of this link. Here is a portion of that interview where Butler reflects on the improbable run his 1997 team made, knocking of one of the top teams in the state that year, Warren East.

Ten Years later, you have a new group of ladies on the 2007 team that is most remembered by T.J. Thomas’ shot that went in from a seat on the floor, forever known as the “Barren County Butt Shot”. Here, Butler talks about that team and what a remarkable 4-year run that Senior Class had.

Again, you can see the full interview here at wcluradio.com Please come out and celebrate a long-standing tradition of really good Women’s Basketball at BCHS.