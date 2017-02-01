WATCH & LISTEN! Daddy-Daughter Dance This Saturday!!!

Papa’s Patrol Relay For Life Team is hosting their 5th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance this Saturday. Papa’s Great-Granddaughter, Emorie, explains how they came up with the name for “Papa’s Patrol”…in honor of the late J.C. Groves.



The Dance is this Saturday from 5-8pm in the Gymnasium of The Trojan Academy. Emory, Rory, and Lillie of Papa’s Patrol have more…

To reserve your corsage for only $5, please email: papaspatrol@gmail.com

You can watch the full FB Live Interview here:



Come support these young ladies in their efforts to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society!