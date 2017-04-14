WATCH- MOCK CAR CRASH AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH CAMPUS

On Friday Barren County High School hosted a mock car crash to showcase to their senior students what all happens at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Barren/Metcalfe EMS, A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, GPD, GFD, BCSD, KSP, among others were all present at the dramatization.

