Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WATER OVER THE ROAD REPORTED AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS FOR KYTC DISTRICT 3

on 02/24/2018 |

Following days of heavy and steady rain with more on the way, flooded roads are a concern across the District 3 area as well as other parts of the state. As more rain is expected throughout the weekend creeks, rivers and other water areas will continue to rise. Flooding has put water on some roadways in the District and more roadways are expected to flood as the rain continues. Motorists need to avoid driving through possible high water on roadways. It is very difficult to judge the depth and current of any water over roadway and attempting to drive through it puts motorists at risk. Please do not drive around barricaded roads. The barricades are there to keep motorists safe from driving through possible high water. Any motorists who drives around a barricade puts themselves as well as any first responders who have to perform a rescue in danger. The state routes with known water across them are listed below. These condition can change rapidly so please use caution.

Edmonson County

• KY 655 – Water on the road at mile point 2.6.

Logan County

• KY 1153 – Water reported over the roadway.
• KY 765 – Water reported over the roadway.
• KY 3201 – Water reported over the roadway.

Todd County

• KY 475 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 6.
• KY 102 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 9.1.
• KY 181 South – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 4.04.
• KY 848 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 2.9 and .4.
• KY 41 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 0.

Warren County

• KY 626 – Water over the road off of U.S. 231.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WATER OVER THE ROAD REPORTED AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS FOR KYTC DISTRICT 3”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Doug Browning

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:50 AM CST on February 24, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 25, 2018
Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/24 50%
High 72° / Low 48°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/25 10%
High 56° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 35°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Sat 24

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 24

11th Annual Soul Feast Meal

February 24 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.