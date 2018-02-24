WATER OVER THE ROAD REPORTED AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS FOR KYTC DISTRICT 3

on 02/24/2018 |

Following days of heavy and steady rain with more on the way, flooded roads are a concern across the District 3 area as well as other parts of the state. As more rain is expected throughout the weekend creeks, rivers and other water areas will continue to rise. Flooding has put water on some roadways in the District and more roadways are expected to flood as the rain continues. Motorists need to avoid driving through possible high water on roadways. It is very difficult to judge the depth and current of any water over roadway and attempting to drive through it puts motorists at risk. Please do not drive around barricaded roads. The barricades are there to keep motorists safe from driving through possible high water. Any motorists who drives around a barricade puts themselves as well as any first responders who have to perform a rescue in danger. The state routes with known water across them are listed below. These condition can change rapidly so please use caution.

Edmonson County

• KY 655 – Water on the road at mile point 2.6.

Logan County

• KY 1153 – Water reported over the roadway.

• KY 765 – Water reported over the roadway.

• KY 3201 – Water reported over the roadway.

Todd County

• KY 475 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 6.

• KY 102 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 9.1.

• KY 181 South – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 4.04.

• KY 848 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 2.9 and .4.

• KY 41 – Water reported over the roadway near mile point 0.

Warren County

• KY 626 – Water over the road off of U.S. 231.