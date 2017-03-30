Wayne “Doc” Nichols, age 68, of Glasgow died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at his residence. Born on March 8, 1949 and raised in Glasgow the son of the late Joe and Velma Steen Nichols. He grew up helping on the family farm and playing the tuba in high school band and graduated from Glasgow High School in 1967. He attended the University of Kentucky where he received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. It was during this time he met his wife Susie and later married her on February 14, 1970 in Glasgow.

After college, he moved back home to Glasgow. He served over 28 years as the manager of the Glasgow Water Company. He retired from the water company to build his current company, Nich-Chem. He loved his community and served as President of the Chamber of Commerce and the Glasgow Golf and Country Club, chairperson of the first Glasgow Highland Games and was active in the Rotary Club, Ducks Unlimited and the Barren River Rod and Gun Club. As an avid golfer, he spent years travelling with his buddies to the Dominican Republic. He loved playing cards on Tuesday nights and telling stories to his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Susan Mansfield Nichols; a son Mark Nichols (Shelby) of Louisville, KY; two daughters Julie Nichols Ashmun (Matt) of Lexington, KY and Polly Nichols Guffey (Matt) of Prospect, KY; seven grandchildren Carter, Davis and Tate Ashmun of Lexington and Noah, Grace, Brooks and Lila Guffey of Prospect, KY; a nephew Steve LaForge of Nashville; a niece Cindy Greer of Glasgow and many cousins, extended family and friends.

Doc enjoyed a full and loving life. He spent the last few years of his life really living with cancer as opposed to dying of it. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Baptist Health Lexington Cancer Center/Radiation Oncology c/o Baptist Health Foundation Lexington 1800 Nicholasville Rd. Suite #104 Lexington, KY 40503 or T. J. Samson Hospice Home Care Program @ 1301 N. Race St. Glasgow, KY 42141.

Funeral services will be 3PM Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00pm-8:00pm and on Saturday from 11:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.