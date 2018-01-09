on 09/01/2018 |

Wayne Douglas Watson, 63, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, August 30th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Wayne was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 30, 1955, a son of the late Mamie Jewell Smith and Marvin Doug Watson.

On August 22, 1992, he married Cynthia Evans at Old Mulkey. He was a member of Red Hill Holiness Church. He worked as a truck driver for 19 and a half years and then worked for Graham Pallet Company for 19 years.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Cynthia Watson; three sons Michael Watson, Neil Manning, and Joshua York; and a daughter, Connie Brady; 3 grandchildren, Brooklynn York, McKenzie Manning, and Alexis Jewel Tipton.

Wayne is also survived by three brothers, Waymon Watson, and wife, Veronica of Tompkinsville, KY; Willie David Watson, and Ravy Watson, and wife, Kristie of Tompkinsville, KY.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Joe Watson and a sister Mamie Claudine Watson.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 2nd, 2018.

Visitation is Saturday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Watson Family Cemetery.