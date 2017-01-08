Wayne Graham, 67 of Bowling Green died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern KY.



The Detroit, Michigan native was a truck driver and an Army Veteran. He was a son of Marvin Graham who survives and the late Elizabeth Earline Owens Graham.



His survivors include is his wife Brenda Milner Graham; his children, Fran Graham (Kevin Reed ), Tammy graham, Victoria “Vicki” Moon (Bill), Nakeyia ” Nikkie” Graham, Wayne Graham, Jr. Alan Karoffa (Dianna); Grandchildren, C.J., Ashley, Stephanie, Brendan, Jeremy, Timmy, Blake, Hunter, Sammy, Cassie, Colton, Logan, Colby, Lexy, Emme, Jacob, Gunner; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Mason, McKenzie; brothers, Kenneth Graham (Kathy), Floyd Graham, Sister, Rosalie Graham; many nieces and nephews.



Visitation Wednesday 3-7 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow the service.