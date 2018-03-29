on 03/29/2018 |

Wayne Leon Madewell, 46, of Center, KY died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his residence. Born in Lakeland, FL he was the son of the late Wayne Jordan and Linda Cardell York who survives.

Other survivors include his wife Christina McKenzie; 7 children Shawn Madewell, Amy Madewell, Christian Loos (Ebony), Autumn Loos, Brittney Loos, Seehara Loos and Alex Loos; 5 grandchildren Serenity Loos, Jackson Loos, Saigha Loos, Natalie Helton and C. J. Helton; 6 siblings Cindy Loggins, Tina Loggins, Greg Loggins (Maggie), George Madewell (Tina), Timmy Madewell and Lewayne Jordan and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother Tony Loggins.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 12:00pm Saturday at the funeral home.