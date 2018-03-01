Wayne “Peter Rabbit” Rector, 76 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at the Medical Center.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Gerald and Anna Mae King Rector. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church, a master electrician, retired maintenance director of Warren County, and member of Southern Kentucky Electrical Clearinghouse and an U. S. Air Force veteran.
His survivors include his wife, Brenda Hendrick Rector; one son, Kevin Rector (Monica); one daughter, Stephanie Bohannon (Ron); three grandchildren, Ashton Henderson (Jordan), Madelyn Bohannon and Anna Kay Bohannon; one brother, Sidney Rector; one sister, Claudia Jordan (Ralph); several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Oakland Baptist Church with visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Disabled American Veterans, 123 Washington Center St, Brownsville, KY 42210
