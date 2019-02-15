on 02/15/2019 |

Wayne Railey Cooper, “The Tomato Man”, 95, passed away on February, 12, 2019. Wayne was an Air Force, World War II Veteran; a Ford Motor Company retiree; and a member of the Manslick Road Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Martha Cooper; and son, Craig Cooper.

He is survived by his four children, Gregory Cooper, Shirley Cooper (Larry)(their daughter, Sascha); Donald Cooper (Myra), Regena Cooper (Troy); 9 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 1 PM EST on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.

A second Funeral will be held at 2 PM CST on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home, 204 Columbia Ave. Tompkinsville, KY 42167. Burial will follow at Bailey Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 – 8 PM EST on Friday at Owen Funeral Home and on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11 AM – 2 PM CST at Strode Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bailey Cemetery (these can be left in care of Strode Funeral Home, 204 Columbia Ave. Tompkinsville, KY 42167.)