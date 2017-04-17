Logo


WAYNE SIMMONS

on 04/17/2017 |
Obituaries

Wayne Simmons, 63, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Fountain Run, KY native was a son of the late Hascal Roscoe “Hack” Simmons and Roxie Mae Eaton Simmons. 

He is survived by 2 sons:  Randy Simmons, Scottsville, KY and Jason Simmons and wife, Christina, Glasgow, KY; 

1 daughter:  Tamara Childers and husband, Shane, Glasgow, KY; 

2 brothers:  Kenneth Simmons, Fountain Run, KY and Leon Simmons and wife, Linda, Columbia, KY; 

3 sisters:  Beatrice Oliver and husband, Doris, Scottsville, KY; Juanita McClusky, Glasgow, KY; Runell Childress, Louisville, KY; 

1 sister-in-law:  Betty Simmons, Austin, KY; 

4 grandchildren:  Mia Simmons, Cassie Simmons, Jake Simmons and Tyler Simmons;

Several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters:  Pauline Haile and Annie May Bray; 4 brothers: Bobby Simmons, Billy Simmons, H. R. Simmons and Larry Simmons. 

 

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Eaton officiating and burial in Fountain Run Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 12 noon Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home.

