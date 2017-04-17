Wayne Simmons, 63, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Fountain Run, KY native was a son of the late Hascal Roscoe “Hack” Simmons and Roxie Mae Eaton Simmons.

He is survived by 2 sons: Randy Simmons, Scottsville, KY and Jason Simmons and wife, Christina, Glasgow, KY;

1 daughter: Tamara Childers and husband, Shane, Glasgow, KY;

2 brothers: Kenneth Simmons, Fountain Run, KY and Leon Simmons and wife, Linda, Columbia, KY;

3 sisters: Beatrice Oliver and husband, Doris, Scottsville, KY; Juanita McClusky, Glasgow, KY; Runell Childress, Louisville, KY;

1 sister-in-law: Betty Simmons, Austin, KY;

4 grandchildren: Mia Simmons, Cassie Simmons, Jake Simmons and Tyler Simmons;

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Pauline Haile and Annie May Bray; 4 brothers: Bobby Simmons, Billy Simmons, H. R. Simmons and Larry Simmons.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Eaton officiating and burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home.