WAYNE STINSON

on 09/05/2017 |

Wayne Stinson, 79, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 at his residence.  The Akersville, KY native was a master plumber, owner and operator of Stinson Plumbing, former little league coach for softball and baseball, former coach and player for Stinson Plumbing softball and basketball teams, member of Omega Force Strength Team and attended East Willow Church of God.  He was a son of the late Ezra Stinson and Ruby Gertrude Madden Stinson. 

He is survived by his wife:  Rita Stinson, Scottsville, KY; 

​4 sons:  Ricky Stinson and wife, Sandra; David Stinson and wife, Jennifer; Danny Stinson and wife, Tina; and Frank Stinson and wife, Kellie, all of Scottsville, KY; 

​2 daughters:  Lisa Copas and husband, Jeff, and Tonda Cunningham and husband, Wesley, all of Scottsville, KY;

1 step son:  Brian Hagan, Bowling Green, KY; 

3 step daughters:  Jona Melander, Bethanie Melander and Joi Bunch, all of Bowling Green, KY; 

​2 brothers:  Earl David Stinson and Joe Stinson and wife, Pam, all of Scottsville, KY; 

​1 sister:  Faye Cornwell and husband, Sammy, Scottsville, KY;

​23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and 1 unborn great grandson. 

​He was preceded in death by 2 son:  Jeff Stinson and Steve Stinson; 3 brothers:  W. D. Stinson, Billy Gene Stinson and Frank Dean Stinson; 1 sister:  Florene Creek and 1 great granddaughter:  Ruby Copas. 

​Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick, Bro. Troy Carter and Randy Richey officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. 

