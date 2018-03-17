Logo


WCLU FLASHES BACK 50 YEARS THIS MORNING

We have something special coming up this morning on WCLU 1490 and WCLU Lite FM. We will take you back 50 years ago when the Glasgow Scotties won the State Championship. The flashback broadcast will be at 8:30 this morning.

