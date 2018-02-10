WCLU HOSTS “COFFEE WITH A COP” DAY IN STUDIO WEDNESDAY 7-9AM

on 10/02/2018 |

Tomorrow, during the 7am and 8am hours on WCLU, we will be hosting a local celebration of National “Coffee With A Cop” Day. We are inviting all law enforcement officers from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Glasgow Police Department to come in for a cup of Fine Arts Bistro Coffee and a treat and share their thoughts on what can strengthen our community. National Coffee With A Cop Day is designed for the purpose of law enforcement officers sitting down for a cup of coffee with a citizen and sharing some of the knowledge they’ve gained protecting and serving in law enforcement