WCLU LOCAL SPORTS

10/16 Lady Scottie Soccer 4th Region Soccer Tournament vs. Logan County @ South Warren 5:30

10/16 Lady Scottie Volleyball 15th District Tournament vs. Monroe Co. @GHS 6:30

10/16 Scottie Football (JV) @ Russell Co. 6:00

10/17 4th Region Girls Soccer Tournament Semifinals @ South Warren 5:30

10/17 Scottie Soccer 4th Region Soccer Tournament vs. Franklin-Simpson/South Warren winner @ Greenwood 7:30

10/17 15th District Volleyball Championship @ GHS 6:00

10/19 4th Region Girls Soccer Championship @ South Warren 6:30

10/19 4th Region Boys Soccer Championship @ Greenwood 6:30

10/20 Scottie Football vs. Metcalfe Co. 7:00

10/21 Scottie Cross Country Meet of Champions Bowling Green 9:00 a.m.

Football Scoreboard

Glasgow 45 Monroe County 21

Bowling Green 56 Barren County 0

Fort Knox 66 Caverna 14

Edmonson County 42 Hart County 7

Metcalfe County 17 Green County 14

Warren East 17 Allen Co-Scottsville 13

Franklin Simpson 50 Warren Central 0

Greenwood 41 Grayson County 6

Join WCLU 1490 at 8:30 this morning for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon and Barren County Assistant Coach Denny Brand will speak with Barren County Football Head Coach Jackson Arnett about last night’s games.

Hear both conversation on 1490 and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com.