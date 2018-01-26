WCLU NEWS FINDS SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIMS FALSE-THINK BEFORE YOU POST OR YOU COULD FIND YOURSELF IN COURT

on 01/26/2018 |

A recent social media post prompted WCLU News to look into a situation that allegedly happened at the Glasgow EPB.

“The electric plant board of Glasgow is the most low down company I have ever dealt with. Not only are they crooks to basically every one who has their service and I have disliked them since I have moved here. But this isn’t about me this is about my sweet neighbors again. She passed away Sunday morning and their electric was in her name..well he came home today from making her arrangements to a letter on their door from the all to great epb…they are disconnecting his lights at 9a.m. in the morning. He has to pay a new deposit and turn them on in his name. He doesn’t have the money to do that. And did I mention she had close to $200 on the account? I’m disgusted over this!”

I contacted the Glasgow EPB to find out more. I did not ask for the personal information of anyone. I did not ask for a name, account number, addresses or any other information that would be considered privileged.

To begin with, Community Action is a state agency. In the event of a death, state agencies are often notified when the individual has received services. In this case, the woman who passed away had gotten assistance from Community Action and listed herself as the only resident of the home. She was the only person listed on the EPB account as well. As far as anyone knew, she lived alone.

KY Law doesn’t allow the Glasgow EPB to have a contract with anyone who is deceased, and the application for service is a contract. Exceptions could be if an individual’s assets go into an estate. Had there been a secondary listed on the EPB account, that individual would have been allowed to continue service without any interruption.

In the event someone dies and they have received assistance with their most recent bill from a group like Community Action, the money goes back to the agency, so it can go to help other individuals. EPB is required to return any money left in an account back to the agency.

When the man realized his electric was going to be disconnected, he went to the EPB and this was the first time anyone knew that someone else lived at the home with the woman. Considering the situation, they gave the man extra time to set up his account. However, realizing the situation the man was in, the Glasgow EPB waived the $30 connection fee and had his account immediately set up on I-Pay.

This post was followed by slews of negative comments about the EPB, based on assumptions that were not true. Keep in mind, social media is like any other print media when it comes to what constitutes defamation of character.

Defamation is defined as s a false statement, communicated to others, that gives a negative impression of a person, group, or entity. Defamation can include slander which is spoken words, or libel which is written or printed. Defamatory language can cause harm to a person or entity such as damage to one’s reputation in the community.

Claims for defamation of character can made in civil court, and the requirements to establish that are cut and dried. To establish a claim for defamation, defamatory language must be published in a public setting and must cause injury to reputation. Moreover, “defamatory language is broadly construed as language that ‘tends so to harm the reputation of another as to lower him in the estimation of the community or to deter third persons from associating or dealing with him.” These words must be easily understood by the audience and are measured by “natural and probable effect on the mind of the average reader.”

The plaintiff in a defamation case could certainly be owed damages. If the statements “tend to expose the plaintiff to public hatred, ridicule, contempt or disgrace, or to induce an evil opinion of him in the minds of right-thinking people, and to deprive him of their friendship, intercourse and society.”, then this could kick the damages up a notch.

The typical types of statements that constitute defamation per se are those that impute crime or unfitness to perform duties of office, or those which tend to injure one in his reputation, or expose him to public hatred.

It is easy to see that many recent social media posts would certainly meet nearly all of these criteria, and others would be textbook cases of defamation of character. Social media posts are subject to the laws regarding libel.

Think before you post or you could find yourself in court.

from Cosgrove Law LLC:

To establish a claim for defamation, the following elements must exist: (1) defamatory language, (2) about the plaintiff, (3) which is published, and (4) which causes injury to reputation. Stringer v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., 151 S.W.3d 781, 793 (Ky. 2004). Moreover, “defamatory language is broadly construed as language that ‘tends so to harm the reputation of another as to lower him in the estimation of the community or to deter third persons from associating or dealing with him.’” Id.

Defamatory words must be construed in their most natural meaning and in the sense in which they would be understood by those to whom they were addressed. Digest Pub. Co. v. Perry Pub. Co., 284 S.W.2d 832, 834 (Ky. App. 1955). Defamatory statements should also be measured by the “natural and probable effect on the mind of the average reader.” Stringer, 151 S.W.3d at 793. “It is for the jury to determine whether a defamatory meaning was attributed to it by those who received the communication.” Id.

A claim for defamation per se, however, creates a conclusive presumption of both malice and damages. Disabled American Veterans, Dept. of Kentucky, Inc. v. Crabb, 182 S.W.3d 541, 547 (Ky. App. 2005) (citing Stringer, 151 S.W.3d at 794). “Therefore, damages are presumed and the defamed person may recover without allegation or proof of special damage.” Id. (finding that Plaintiffs were also entitled to punitive damages because Defendant’s actions were malicious and intentional). Statements are defamatory per se when they “tend to expose the plaintiff to public hatred, ridicule, contempt or disgrace, or to induce an evil opinion of him in the minds of right-thinking people, and to deprive him of their friendship, intercourse and society.” Id. (citing CMI, Inc. v. Intoximeters, Inc., 918 F. Supp. 1068, 1083 (W.D. Ky. 1995).

The typical types of statements that constitute defamation per se are those that impute crime or unfitness to perform duties of office, or those which tend to injure one in his reputation, or expose him to public hatred. Stringer v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., 151 S.W.3d 781, 795 (Ky. 2004); Courier Journal Co. v. Noble, 65 S.W.2d 703 (Ky. App. 1933) (finding that statements made about one’s unfitness to perform duties of office fall under defamation per se).