WCLU WILL BROADCAST THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CONCLUDES TONIGHT AT DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN WITH THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BETWEEN BOWLING GREEN AND SOUTH WARREN AT 6:00. JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE OF THE CONTEST AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, 3/3

GIRLS FOURTH REGION SEMIFINALS

GLASGOW ___46___ SOUTH WARREN ___63___

BOWLING GREEN __72____ LOGAN COUNTY __39____

GIRLS THIRD REGION SEMIFINALS

EDMONSON COUNTY ___41___ MUHLENBERG COUNTY __53____