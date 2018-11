on 11/30/2018 |

The Butcher Shop at Phillips at IGA Morning Trivia- Liz Copas

Dairy Queen Cake- Darlene Lockett

Greer’s Rose Bud Vase- Morgan Herrion

Phillips IGA Winner for the week- Peggy Edwards

Houchens Lucky Name- Danny Edmunds

Taste of Texas Winner- Sandra Simmmons

Person of the Day- Jo Anne London