WCSO INVESTIGATE WRECK-NO INJURIES, NO INSURANCE

on 02/06/2019

On Tuesady February 5, 2019, Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision. Deputies located a 2001 Toyota in a field in the 3700 block of Richardsville Road. The driver, 32 year old Kevin Massey of

Franklin, stated he entered a sharp curve and began hydroplaning, exited the roadway and ran through a wire fence before coming to a final rest in the field. Massey was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.He

was transported by EMS for non life threatening injuries sustained in the collison. Massey was cited for Operating on Suspended License, Expired Registration and No insurance. Deputies were assisted by

Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department.