WCSO INVESTIGATING MINOR COLLISION INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS

on 01/18/2019 |

On Thursday January 17, 2019 the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision involving a Warren County School bus. Upon deputies arrival it was determined that the driver of the bus was backing up when they struck a 1995 Toyota Four Runner that was stopped behind the bus. There were no reported injuries of drivers or passengers.

