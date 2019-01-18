On Thursday January 17, 2019 the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision involving a Warren County School bus. Upon deputies arrival it was determined that the driver of the bus was backing up when they struck a 1995 Toyota Four Runner that was stopped behind the bus. There were no reported injuries of drivers or passengers.
WCSO INVESTIGATING MINOR COLLISION INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS
on 01/18/2019 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
DARRELL GENE HURT01/18/2019 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Friday, January 18, 201801/18/2019 - 0 Comment
-
WINNERS LIST Friday, January 18, 201901/18/2019 - 0 Comment
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
Weather Forecast
Special Statement
- Issued:
- 3:20 AM CST on January 18, 2019
- Expires:
- 3:30 PM CST on January 18, 2019
|
Currently
40°
Overcast
|
Friday 01/18 10%
High 45° / Low 42°
Overcast
|
Saturday 01/19 100%
High 55° / Low 20°
Rain
|
Sunday 01/20 0%
High 27° / Low 15°
Partly Cloudy
No Responses to “WCSO INVESTIGATING MINOR COLLISION INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS”