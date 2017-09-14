WCSO: MONDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INJURES ONE

on 09/14/2017 |

On Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:59 p.m., KSP Troopers responded to a residence on Glen Lily Road in Warren County, in reference to a report of gunfire in the area. Upon their arrival, it was determined an unknown person(s) fired multiple gunshots into a residence and had fled the scene.

One occupant inside the residence, Jaime Gonzales-Pacheco (33) of Bowling Green, was struck twice by gunfire. Gonzales-Pacheco is currently listed in stable condition. KSP Post 3 was assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Medical Center EMS.

If you have any leads or information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green. This investigation is being led by Detective Adam Morgan, and is still ongoing. No further information is available for release at this time.