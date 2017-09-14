Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WCSO: MONDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INJURES ONE

on 09/14/2017 |

On Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:59 p.m., KSP Troopers responded to a residence on Glen Lily Road in Warren County, in reference to a report of gunfire in the area. Upon their arrival, it was determined an unknown person(s) fired multiple gunshots into a residence and had fled the scene.

One occupant inside the residence, Jaime Gonzales-Pacheco (33) of Bowling Green, was struck twice by gunfire. Gonzales-Pacheco is currently listed in stable condition. KSP Post 3 was assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Medical Center EMS.

If you have any leads or information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green. This investigation is being led by Detective Adam Morgan, and is still ongoing. No further information is available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WCSO: MONDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INJURES ONE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is ERIC KINSLOW Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
68°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 09/14 20%
High 74° / Low 60°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/15 20%
High 81° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 09/16 10%
High 83° / Low 61°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.